Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 8,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 224,622 shares.The stock last traded at $41.93 and had previously closed at $42.71.

About Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

