ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a total market cap of $23,197.34 and $56,596.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00088135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00066690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00104566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $453.10 or 0.00786266 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,282.55 or 0.09166786 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 223,628,631 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

