Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 510,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 101,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. 331,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,976. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $65.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

