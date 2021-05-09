AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Shares Down 4.4%

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)’s stock price fell 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.09 and last traded at $44.25. 7,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 477,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 153.97%.

In other news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

