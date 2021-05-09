Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.57. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.500-2.640 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,016. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $58.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.