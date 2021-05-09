Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

MDRX opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.10, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,788,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.