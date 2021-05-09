Allworth Financial LP Acquires 121 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1,020.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 47,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 12,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWC stock opened at $146.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.90 and a 200-day moving average of $130.50. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $70.01 and a one year high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.