Allworth Financial LP Buys Shares of 6,250 Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 604.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $14.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

