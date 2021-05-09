Allworth Financial LP Has $149,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,858,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $106,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,168 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,954.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,009,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $55,408,000 after acquiring an additional 960,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $198,347,000 after acquiring an additional 858,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 109.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average is $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

