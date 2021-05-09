Alpha Finance Lab Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58.01 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $459.50 million and approximately $58.01 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00003199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00069343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00088508 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.23 or 0.00251183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.12 or 0.00200493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,153,035 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

