Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lifted by Milestone Resources Group Ltd

Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,908 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 9.9% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $127,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,473.33.

GOOGL opened at $2,351.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.30 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,206.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,933.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

