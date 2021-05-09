AMATEN (AMA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,917.00

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last week, AMATEN has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AMATEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0829 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. AMATEN has a market cap of $627,592.06 and approximately $3,917.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00087775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00066985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00104888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.49 or 0.00789557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,236.79 or 0.09158092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001722 BTC.

AMATEN Coin Profile

AMA is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial . The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

AMATEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMATEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMATEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMATEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

