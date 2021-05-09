Ameren (AEE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Ameren to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ameren to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AEE stock opened at $84.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

