Ameresco, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ameresco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMRC. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $53.00 on Friday. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth $644,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth $1,236,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 249,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $23,243,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,762,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 575,000 shares of company stock worth $25,300,000 over the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

