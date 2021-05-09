American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) and CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Financial Review

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) and CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

American Finance Trust has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CatchMark Timber Trust has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Finance Trust and CatchMark Timber Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust -9.37% -1.72% -0.80% CatchMark Timber Trust -25.76% -16.84% -4.15%

Dividends

American Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. CatchMark Timber Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. American Finance Trust pays out 85.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CatchMark Timber Trust pays out -26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CatchMark Timber Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Finance Trust and CatchMark Timber Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Finance Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 CatchMark Timber Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60

American Finance Trust presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.45%. CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus target price of $11.63, suggesting a potential downside of 6.17%. Given American Finance Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe American Finance Trust is more favorable than CatchMark Timber Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Finance Trust and CatchMark Timber Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust $299.74 million 3.56 $4.15 million $0.99 9.90 CatchMark Timber Trust $106.71 million 5.68 -$93.32 million ($2.05) -6.04

American Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CatchMark Timber Trust. CatchMark Timber Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.3% of American Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of American Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Finance Trust beats CatchMark Timber Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.5 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas.

