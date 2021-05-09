Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.360-1.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Americold Realty Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.36-1.46 EPS.

NYSE COLD opened at $38.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on COLD shares. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.25.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Earnings History and Estimates for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit