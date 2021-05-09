Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.360-1.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Americold Realty Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.36-1.46 EPS.

NYSE COLD opened at $38.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on COLD shares. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.25.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.