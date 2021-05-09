Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.36-1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.36. Americold Realty Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.360-1.460 EPS.
Shares of NYSE COLD traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,890,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,136. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.23, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $41.29.
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.
COLD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.25.
In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $202,950.00. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,545 shares of company stock worth $8,347,220. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.
