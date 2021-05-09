Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.36-1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.36. Americold Realty Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.360-1.460 EPS.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,890,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,136. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.23, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.21%.

COLD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $202,950.00. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,545 shares of company stock worth $8,347,220. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

