Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Down 7.4%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) shares fell 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35. 49,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,800,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMRX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

