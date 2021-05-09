AMO Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.76 Million (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last week, AMO Coin has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $79.08 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMO Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00087770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020334 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00067132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00105129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.00 or 0.00787765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00050650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,299.69 or 0.08997619 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin is a coin. It launched on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,988,346,610 coins. AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

