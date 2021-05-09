Analysts Anticipate Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to announce $97.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.70 million to $100.50 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted sales of $94.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year sales of $386.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.80 million to $395.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $372.20 million, with estimates ranging from $366.00 million to $378.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BHLB shares. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CFO Subhadeep Basu bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $147,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $387,153. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $25.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.