Analysts Anticipate Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Announce $4.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to post $4.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.60 and the lowest is $3.78. Charter Communications posted earnings of $3.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $19.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.96 to $21.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $27.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.22 to $31.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Charter Communications.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.75.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $17.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $693.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,732. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $485.01 and a 1-year high of $696.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $639.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $633.39.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Capco Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 56,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,728,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.