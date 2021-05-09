Analysts Anticipate Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Federal Signal reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $2,369,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FSS traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $43.07. The company had a trading volume of 140,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $43.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average is $35.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

