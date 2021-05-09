Analysts Anticipate Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to post sales of $1.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. Ovintiv posted sales of $726.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 143.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year sales of $6.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $7.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $7.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. Wolfe Research raised Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.37.

In related news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,023,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,168 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ovintiv by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,328,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,592,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,307. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $28.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

