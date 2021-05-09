Analysts Expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.85. Franchise Group reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRG shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the first quarter worth $191,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.41. 165,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

