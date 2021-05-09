Analysts Set Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Target Price at GBX 743.67

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 748.69 ($9.78).

BDEV has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 767 ($10.02) to GBX 792 ($10.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a report on Monday, March 29th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 809 ($10.57) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Shares of LON BDEV traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 780.60 ($10.20). 3,311,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.40. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 428.10 ($5.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62). The company has a market cap of £7.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 773.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 682.71.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.