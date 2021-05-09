Analysts Set Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Target Price at $118.13

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.20.

BYND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND traded down $8.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.73. 9,339,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,833,224. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $106.91 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -246.06 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $686,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,339 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,570 shares of company stock worth $3,702,647. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,784,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after acquiring an additional 269,382 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,656,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,038,000 after acquiring an additional 124,040 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

