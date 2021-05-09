Analysts Set CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Price Target at $114.89

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC upped their target price on CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Edward Jones upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.05. 149,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,445. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.78. CGI has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $91.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CGI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at $157,390,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of CGI by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,998 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CGI by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,466,000 after purchasing an additional 439,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in CGI by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,048,000 after purchasing an additional 241,151 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

