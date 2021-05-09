Analysts Set CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Price Target at $114.89

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.89.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC upped their target price on CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Edward Jones upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.
Shares of NYSE:GIB traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.05. 149,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,445. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.78. CGI has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $91.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at $157,390,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of CGI by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,998 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CGI by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,466,000 after purchasing an additional 439,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in CGI by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,048,000 after purchasing an additional 241,151 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
