Analysts Set Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT at $40.17

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.17.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIRM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after buying an additional 205,950 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 647,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after buying an additional 94,304 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 99,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 49,443 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.
