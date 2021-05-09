Analysts Set OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) PT at $59.29

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.71.

KIDS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $192,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $216,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,527.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,660 shares of company stock worth $2,057,337 over the last 90 days. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.16. 265,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.56 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $64.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.85.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

