Analysts Set QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) PT at GBX 406.60

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 406.60 ($5.31).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QQ. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of QQ stock traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 333.80 ($4.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3.12 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 355.20 ($4.64). The company has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 330.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 305.58.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

