Analysts Set Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target at $422.15

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $422.15.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after buying an additional 1,012,360 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $8.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $672.37. 23,469,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,254,023. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $685.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $664.00. Tesla has a twelve month low of $152.66 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $647.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,350.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

