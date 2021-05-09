Analysts Set Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Target Price at $10.25

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZIXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Sunday, March 7th.

Shares of ZIXI stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $7.10. 958,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,571. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.11 million, a PE ratio of -22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. ZIX has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,055.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIX during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZIX during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in ZIX during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ZIX during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZIX during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

