Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Gap Up to $14.04

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.04, but opened at $14.92. Angi shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 2,104 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANGI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Angi from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Angi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,359.36 and a beta of 1.88.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Angi had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,364,259.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 664,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,810.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $169,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,716.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,251. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Angi by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 53,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in Angi by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Angi during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter worth $139,910,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit