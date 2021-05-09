Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Gap Up to $14.04

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.04, but opened at $14.92. Angi shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 2,104 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANGI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Angi from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Angi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Get Angi alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,359.36 and a beta of 1.88.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Angi had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,364,259.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 664,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,810.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $169,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,716.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,251. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Angi by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 53,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in Angi by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Angi during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter worth $139,910,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.