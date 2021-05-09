Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,593 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BUD. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

NYSE:BUD opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.44. The company has a market cap of $150.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $75.74.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

