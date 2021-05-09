AnimalGo (GOM2) Price Hits $0.0102 on Exchanges

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, AnimalGo has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One AnimalGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. AnimalGo has a total market cap of $9.88 million and approximately $574,494.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00087260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00066237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.48 or 0.00789110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00104217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,307.13 or 0.09134382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net . The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnimalGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AnimalGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

