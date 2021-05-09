ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,013 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,711,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,575,000 after acquiring an additional 92,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,959,000 after acquiring an additional 306,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,462,000 after acquiring an additional 142,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,206,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $7,221,645. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.38.

ANSS opened at $332.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.53 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.99.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

