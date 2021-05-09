APIX Price Hits $0.0830 on Top Exchanges (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, APIX has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. APIX has a total market capitalization of $10.01 million and approximately $418,412.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX coin can now be bought for about $0.0830 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APIX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00087430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00067129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00105023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.93 or 0.00788992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,219.49 or 0.09092217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001715 BTC.

About APIX

APIX is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.