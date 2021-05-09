Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,636 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, ICAP boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $132.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,684 shares of company stock worth $24,483,790. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

