Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,483,790. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $132.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

