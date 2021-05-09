ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$12.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bankshares cut their target price on ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on ARC Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.27.

TSE ARX opened at C$9.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$6.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$4.36 and a 52 week high of C$9.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.35%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

