Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Makes New $28,000 Investment in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 775 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE GSK opened at $38.35 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.