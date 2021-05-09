Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Purchases 1,443 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 42,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 37,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

Shares of CVX opened at $110.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.09. The firm has a market cap of $212.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

