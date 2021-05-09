Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Raises Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 25.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in General Electric were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $13.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

