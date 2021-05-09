ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €29.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €27.50 ($32.35).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

