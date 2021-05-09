Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 7,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.54. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $41.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACGL. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.30.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

