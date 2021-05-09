Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 141,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 197,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

NYSE:ADM opened at $67.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $67.34.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.31.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.