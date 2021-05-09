Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Million

Analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to announce $2.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.80 million and the lowest is $2.20 million. Arcturus Therapeutics reported sales of $2.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $97.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 million to $277.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $422.63 million, with estimates ranging from $6.02 million to $889.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCT shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

ARCT traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.80. The company had a trading volume of 445,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,261. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.77. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $836.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 3.01.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

