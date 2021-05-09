Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) rose 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.75 and last traded at $34.75. Approximately 302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 255,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

ARQT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. Analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Smither sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $26,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $848,548 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

