Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ARCC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

