Ark (ARK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.91 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $2.25 or 0.00003890 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $290.77 million and approximately $7.91 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00017267 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000741 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 157,162,584 coins and its circulating supply is 129,041,687 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

